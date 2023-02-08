Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson is enjoying the burgeoning rivalry between Ibrox manager Michael Beale and his opposite number at Celtic, Ange Postecoglou, as well as the "little bit of needle that is creeping into the relationship". (Daily Record) external-link

Kyle Lafferty says of Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes "I rate him next to Walter Smith" as the striker joined Linfield following his Rugby Park exit. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is an idol for every young player in South Korea as his former coach reveals the 21-year-old "always had lot curiosity to learn and absorbed good advice". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa star Dwight Yorke has insisted he can break the stranglehold Celtic and Rangers have on Scottish football if he is appointed the manager of Aberdeen. (OLBG via Daily Express) external-link

Former SPFL referee Steve Conroy insists it is "ludicrous" that Celtic and Rangers' Scottish Cup matches will be the only ones using VAR this weekend. (Get Involved Referee podcast via Football Scotland external-link )

New Celtic arrival Tomoki Iwata accepts he will have to raise his game to reach the high standards of Callum McGregor after admitting he regards the club captain on a far higher level than him. (Herald) external-link

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson reveals how close on-loan defender Alex Mitchell was to returning to Millwall late in the January transfer window. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson insists lack of confidence within the team during a damaging dip in form should not be confused with lack of character. (Press & Journal) external-link

Union Berlin managing director Oliver Ruhnert admits he was pleasantly surprised the German club managed to pull off the signing of Josip Juranovic from Celtic last month. (Daily Record) external-link