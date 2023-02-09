Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Players took the knee for the Boxing Day fixtures and will do so again at domestic cup finals

Premier League players will take the knee before the next two weekends' games to display unity against racism.

Top-flight matches between 11 and 19 February will be dedicated to the No Room for Racism campaign.

Club captains agreed in August to limit the anti-racism gesture to significant moments rather than every game.

"[Taking the knee] is more than a gesture," said former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi. "It says we must keep working to eradicate racism."

As well as the first game of the season and Boxing Day games, Premier League clubs took the knee for two weekends in October as part of the No Room for Racism campaign.

A month later, Ameobi became one of seven former players to join its Player to Executive Pathways Scheme (PEPS).

The pilot project gives ex-players from ethnically diverse backgrounds experience of club operations and aims to help increase diversity in leadership positions external-link .

"It's always been an aspiration of mine to help the club and inspire the next generation," said Ameobi.

"If you don't see yourself represented in the boardroom, it's hard to have the confidence to be there."