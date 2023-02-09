Last updated on .From the section England

Wiegman also won the BBC Sports Personality Coach of the Year award in December

England manager Sarina Wiegman has been named as one of the three finalists in the women's coach category at the Fifa Best Awards.

Wiegman guided England to European Championship glory on home soil last year, the team's first major trophy.

The Dutchwoman, who also won the Euros as Netherlands boss in 2017, has won the Fifa Best Award twice before, in 2017 and 2020.

Sonia Bompastor and Pia Sundhage are the other two finalists.

Frenchwoman Bompastor guided Lyon to a French league and Champions League double last year while Swede Sundhage led Brazil to the Copa America Femenina.

The winners will be announced in Paris on 27 February.