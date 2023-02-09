Davis began his second spell at Rangers in 2019

Steven Davis says he is adopting a "positive but realistic" approach as he undergoes rehabilitation after having surgery on a serious knee injury.

Davis, 38, suffered a double tear of his ACL in training just before Christmas, with an estimated recovery period of between six and 12 months.

The Rangers and Northern Ireland midfielder boasts a UK-record 140 caps.

"I've got to be realistic - it's a big injury and takes a lot of time to come back from," said Davis.

"At my age and the stage I'm at in my career I know it's going to be difficult but I've always been a very fit person so that should stand me in good stead and give me the best possible chance [of playing again].

"I haven't made any decisions about moving forward, I'll just concentrate on 'rehabbing' to the best of my ability and stay focused. I don't want this to be the defining moment that ends my career."

Having undergone surgery in early January, Davis is still in the early stages of his recovery, but Rangers manager Michael Beale has expressed confidence that he can continue his playing career.

He is out of contract with the Scottish Premiership giants at the end of the season.

'Mentally difficult'

"The last few weeks have been slow progress but I have to try and show patience and it is a chance for me to learn and grow as a person," said Davis.

"I haven't had the experience of a real long-term injury during my career so I'm thankful in the sense but frustrated because at my age you don't know how long you have left in football as a player and you want to maximise that time you have left.

"Mentally it's been more difficult than I expected, coming in every day and not seeing the progress on a daily basis.

"You have to hit certain targets as you go along, break it into five or six-week phases, tick a box and then move onto the next phase.

"I'm still in the initial phase, getting the swelling down and the range back in the leg, assessing things as we go along.

"It's difficult [watching matches], knowing that you might not get an opportunity to do that again but I'm very driven to try and get myself back out there.

"It gives me time to grow away from that too, whether that be looking into my coaching or doing something outside of that, make the most of my time.

"I still need to do my coaching badges. That's one I want to tick off this year."

NI captain Davis built up a special relationship with his international manager Michael O'Neill

Extending NI career 'a driving factor'

The former Southampton and Aston Villa player has been an integral part of the Northern Ireland squad since making his senior debut in 2005 but his injury means he will miss his country's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers in March and June, with a return for the autumn internationals a possibility.

"Everybody knows how much it means to me to play for Northern Ireland, the relationship I've had with the fans and country throughout my career," he adds.

"The prospect of pulling on the green shirt again, and the Rangers shirt, is a driving factor for me, although I know it is going to be a long and difficult road ahead.

"If the rehab goes well I may have a chance to be involved in the last few international games of the year, but before that it'd be nice to be there with the squad, part of the camp for a change of scenery and to add something to the group and be amongst it."

'Restoring belief' under O'Neill

Davis concedes that some recent results have "dented confidence" in the NI squad but welcomes the return of manager Michael O'Neill, with whom he enjoyed a productive relationship during his first spell in charge.

"We kept in regular contact over the last couple of years when he was at Stoke City. It's a relationship that is strong and I'm delighted to see him back in the job," adds Davis.

"We're looking forward to the campaign and everybody should be positive about it.

"It's about restoring that belief. We've been in a bit of a transition period, bringing the younger players through, so hopefully that experience picked up over the last couple of years can help us move forward as a group.

"It's important to get off to a good start in the first couple of games - we've seen the effect that's had in previous campaigns when things have snowballed, that could provide a springboard to build something again."