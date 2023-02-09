Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Former Oxford and Wigan centre-back Chey Dunkley joined Shrewsbury from Sheffield Wednesday last summer

Shrewsbury Town defender Chey Dunkley says the club's good run of recent form is down to the "togetherness" that is binding the squad.

The in-form Shrews closed to within three points of the top six in League One ahead of Saturday's visit of Port Vale, after notching their fifth win in a row at Oxford United.

"It's great to keep the run and feelgood factor going," Dunkley said.

"It's important for us not to get too high and think too much."

Town's latest victory was secured by Ryan Bowman's 74th minute goal - the second time in as many games the striker has scored after coming off the bench.

Dunkley, 30, told BBC Radio Shropshire, the attitude shown by Bowman in recent games sums up the excellent spirit in the camp.

"That epitomises the togetherness in the squad - he's been terrific for us even thought he's not had as much game time," Dunkley said.

"He's always a threat. It shows that togetherness. He comes on, takes up the baton and gets a goal.

"When he scores, the team scores. When we keep a clean sheet at the back it's not just the back players it's the whole team."

After three defeats on the bounce around the Christmas and New Year period, the Shrews have surged into play-off contention with boss Steve Cotterill saying the club had made "massive strides" since he took charge at the end of November 2020.

Although Cotterill added he "wanted to keep his feet on the ground" in the midst of the current run of form, Dunkley was keen to emphasise the impact of the environment the manager has helped create.

"We go in well prepared - it's not just the starting 11. We all come together and spur each other on," Dunkley said.

"We all play our roles - the players, staff, physios, chefs, everyone needs to be on board to get success.

"That togetherness is showing on the pitch. Hopefully that can continue."