Chris Basham has made 372 appearances for Sheffield United since joining on a free from Blackpool in July 2014

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has said self-belief has been key to reaching 500 career games.

The 34-year-old started his senior career with then Premier League Bolton.

Basham, who joined the Blades from Blackpool in 2014, reached the landmark in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Wrexham.

"I'm very proud of it. It was tough to start off at a Premier League club that was flying at the time but I enjoyed it and got some games," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"To have nine years at Sheffield United and be up to 372 appearances here, I'm awfully proud of it.

"I've stuck at it and to be at 500 games shows that I've had belief from managers and coaches, and belief in myself. Hopefully I can carry it on for a few years yet.

"I'm a 100% player, I leave it all out there and it's served me well. Managers have taken to me because they know what they are going to get week-in and week-out.

"Yes, there might be the odd mistake in there but I will hold my hands up, and I'm sure most weeks are six, seven or eight out of 10 which is better than three or four."

Basham 'grateful' to Wilder

The Bramall Lane side were in the third tier when Basham joined on a free transfer from the Seasiders but enjoyed two promotions in three seasons under Chris Wilder to reach the Premier League in 2019.

Basham called the success "overwhelming" and said he was "grateful" to Wilder, who left after almost five years in charge in March 2021.

"When I first came here the aim was to get out of League One and it took three years. It was tough going," said Basham.

"To get the promotion like we did and how it went from there with Chris Wilder, I'm very grateful to him.

"You dream of open-top buses as a kid and to do that here for the fans is amazing. I'm overwhelmed by it all."

He added: "Beating Arsenal and West Ham at home in the Premier League stand out, and drawing 3-3 with Manchester United at Bramall Lane.

"People say about the goal against Leeds (in March 2019 which helped the Blades towards promotion from the Championship) but I didn't actually play that well that day, I just got an important goal."

'I want to carry on producing'

The Blades are currently second in the Championship, 10 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough, as they look to secure a return to the top flight.

Basham has not started a league game since 12 November but is content to make an impact for the side, who face Tottenham in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, 1 March, as a squad player.

"I want to carry on producing when called upon and being part of a team that is doing ever so well," he added.

"You want to play as much as you can but when the team are doing so well you just have to make sure you're ready when called upon.

"Every day is different and as you get older you do feel more stress on your body, but hopefully I can carry on as long as possible."