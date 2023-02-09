Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Cammy Devlin (centre) is available for Hearts after missing the last two games

Scottish Cup last 16: Hamilton Academical v Hearts Date: Friday 10 February Venue: New Douglas Park Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 19:30 plus text updates at BBC Sport website & app

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin says he is desperate to go "one step better" and win the Scottish Cup this season.

Hearts have lost three of the last four Scottish Cup finals, twice against Celtic, and last season against Rangers.

Robbie Neilson's side visit Championship club Hamilton Academical on Friday night in the last 16.

"I want to make it two seasons where we reach the final and this time go one step better," Devlin said.

"I know the boys who have been here a bit longer had that final against Celtic [in 2020] and then we lost to Rangers in extra-time.

"I know I can speak on behalf of the boys and say there is that extra hunger and desire with this group that we've done so well with over the last couple of years.

"Getting promotion, getting third, European football, getting some wins in European football, and still sitting in third now.

"So to go that one step more and win a trophy with this group of boys, and the whole club just on the up, would be super special."

Devlin is back available for Hearts after missing the last two games against injury.

The Australian could start against Hamilton, who are bottom of the Championship but have had a resurgence in form recently and dumped top-flight side Ross County out in the last round.

"We've got confidence but we respect our opponent," said Devlin. "They're sitting at the bottom of their league but they haven't lost in six and have beaten some good teams so they're in good form.

"We'll respect them but focus more on ourselves and trying to play our game to the best of our ability."