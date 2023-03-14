Barnet v Yeovil Town

BarnetBarnet19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|37
|28
|7
|2
|95
|34
|61
|91
|2
|Notts County
|37
|26
|9
|2
|93
|34
|59
|87
|3
|Woking
|37
|20
|8
|9
|62
|38
|24
|68
|4
|Chesterfield
|36
|18
|8
|10
|60
|44
|16
|62
|5
|Eastleigh
|37
|18
|6
|13
|44
|38
|6
|60
|6
|Barnet
|35
|18
|5
|12
|66
|59
|7
|59
|7
|Boreham Wood
|35
|15
|13
|7
|43
|30
|13
|58
|8
|Wealdstone
|36
|15
|10
|11
|48
|51
|-3
|55
|9
|Southend
|35
|15
|8
|12
|44
|35
|9
|53
|10
|Bromley
|36
|13
|13
|10
|50
|45
|5
|52
|11
|Dag & Red
|36
|15
|6
|15
|53
|60
|-7
|51
|12
|Solihull Moors
|36
|13
|9
|14
|53
|52
|1
|48
|13
|Altrincham
|36
|12
|10
|14
|54
|65
|-11
|46
|14
|Oldham
|36
|12
|8
|16
|47
|52
|-5
|44
|15
|Maidenhead United
|37
|12
|7
|18
|40
|51
|-11
|43
|16
|Halifax
|36
|11
|9
|16
|34
|42
|-8
|42
|17
|York
|36
|10
|9
|17
|43
|47
|-4
|39
|18
|Aldershot
|36
|11
|6
|19
|49
|61
|-12
|39
|19
|Yeovil
|35
|7
|16
|12
|30
|39
|-9
|37
|20
|Dorking
|36
|10
|7
|19
|51
|81
|-30
|37
|21
|Gateshead
|34
|7
|13
|14
|41
|52
|-11
|33
|22
|Torquay
|36
|7
|9
|20
|42
|66
|-24
|30
|23
|Scunthorpe
|36
|7
|9
|20
|41
|67
|-26
|30
|24
|Maidstone United
|37
|5
|9
|23
|39
|79
|-40
|24
