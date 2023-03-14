Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Ruislip Manor Sports & Social Club

Wealdstone v Chesterfield

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County37269293345987
3Woking37208962382468
4Chesterfield361881060441662
5Eastleigh37186134438660
6Barnet35185126659759
7Boreham Wood351513743301358
8Wealdstone361510114851-355
9Southend35158124435953
10Bromley361313105045552
11Dag & Red36156155360-751
12Solihull Moors36139145352148
13Altrincham361210145465-1146
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United37127184051-1143
16Halifax36119163442-842
17York36109174347-439
18Aldershot36116194961-1239
19Yeovil35716123039-937
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3679204167-2630
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
