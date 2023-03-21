Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town19:45DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Broadfield Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 8Powell
  • 3Conroy
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 7Tilley
  • 6Lynch
  • 20Gladwin
  • 24Oteh
  • 19Telford
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 2Gordon
  • 11Mason
  • 13Schofield
  • 27Khaleel
  • 29Roles
  • 38Fellows
  • 41Spong

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Moore
  • 19Seaman
  • 4Anderson
  • 5Olowu
  • 2Brown
  • 27Ravenhill
  • 33Close
  • 10Rowe
  • 7Molyneux
  • 21Hurst
  • 31Lavery

Substitutes

  • 16Barlow
  • 20Miller
  • 22Agard
  • 28Faulkner
  • 29Degruchy
  • 35Goodman
  • 41Oram
Referee:
Darren Handley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Northampton371812750331766
4Carlisle361811758352365
5Stockport371791150321860
6Bradford361612845321360
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield351681155451056
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow37157153842-452
11Swindon361312114942751
12Doncaster36155163949-1050
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe36915123345-1242
19Harrogate37911174254-1238
20Gillingham36911162339-1638
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3588193858-2032
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
View full League Two table

