League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0WalsallWalsall0

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Broome
  • 33Ogundere
  • 5Nightingale
  • 16Pierre
  • 26Currie
  • 4Woodyard
  • 6Marsh
  • 19McAteer
  • 18Little
  • 11Chislett
  • 7Janneh

Substitutes

  • 12Al Hamadi
  • 24Bendle
  • 27Adjei-Hersey
  • 28Pearson
  • 36Jenkins
  • 39Bartley
  • 41Griffiths

Walsall

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 5Daniels
  • 18McEntee
  • 6Monthe
  • 8Kinsella
  • 7Riley
  • 11Williams
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 10Knowles
  • 9Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 4Labadie
  • 12Smith
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 20Stevens
  • 21Allen
  • 24Low
  • 42Songo'o
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport381891151321963
6Salford381881260431762
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Walsall381117103933650
14Tranmere381310153739-249
15Grimsby371212133842-448
16Wimbledon391014153945-644
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194159-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

