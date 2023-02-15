Last updated on .From the section Premier League

It was Valentine's Day on Tuesday, so what better time to uncover the unsung heroes that only supporters of your club actually care about.

Here's who our fan community chose:

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV external-link

Mikel Arteta is proving to be our cult hero this season with the progress we have made in such a short space of time. From being in relegation form last season, to now consistently sitting at the top of the Premier League table with intentions on winning the league after 19 years.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast external-link

Banished to the bomb squad, sent on loan three times. Alan Hutton later regained the love of the Villa faithful with his all-action displays. His crowning moment was a goal to seal victory in the second city derby against Birmingham City in November 2018, which will mean the 'Scottish Cafu' will forever be embedded in Villa folklore.

Bournemouth

Sam Davis, Back of the Net external-link

Brett Pitman is a cult hero for many a Cherry and integral to our rise through the divisions. His running style was unorthodox, he was not the fastest, but his eye for goal was unquestionable, with many Bournemouth fans labelling him as the most natural finisher at the club.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Bob Booker is Brentford's ultimate cult hero. Never the star player, Bob won over an at-first sceptical crowd with a hat-trick against Hull and hard work and commitment in every game. Over the years he played in every position except goalkeeper, and even returned for a second spell after a stint at Sheffield United.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls external-link

It can only be Peter Ward, one of our most prolific goalscorers and winner of our golden boot in the 1976-77 season. He was sheer brilliance on the pitch. He lives in America but does come back every now and then and is very warmly received.

Chelsea

Branislav Ivanovic joined Chelsea from Zenit St Petersburg in January 2008

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Branislav Ivanovic won a Champions League and three Premier League titles during his decade at Stamford Bridge. He was famous for roaring up and down the pitch from right-back and wreaking havoc in opposition penalty areas while scoring 34 goals across 377 appearances. 'Branna' was a firm fan favourite and a key cog in multiple title-winning sides.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

We have been lucky to have many cult heroes but I'm going for Finland midfielder Aki Riihilahti.

His personality and character gave him connection with the fans and, while not the most skilful, his passion, heart and fight more than made up for it. He scored the odd goal too.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl external-link

Tony Hibbert. It is impossible to imagine him in anything other than an Everton shirt. A pitch invasion was a fitting tribute when he scored his first goal in his own testimonial against AEK Athens in 2012. 'If Hibbo scores we riot' indeed.

Some 328 career appearances, one goal. Cult hero status.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy End external-link

Rod McAree only played 30 games for the Whites, but everyone remembers when he put the ball in the back of the Carlisle net. McAree was not expecting to play at Brunton Park in April 1997, but Micky Adams picked him and his sweet strike sealed a famous victory that sparked Fulham's remarkable rise.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

Pablo 'El Mago' Hernandez.

He never failed to give us his all, and his all was something truly magical. Pablo fully understood what it meant to be Leeds and I believe our relationship as a fanbase with him was something very special. His legacy at Leeds will not ever be forgotten.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV external-link

Many fans of other clubs would not realise how good Marc Albrighton was in our 'Golden Generation'. He always put in a 7/10 shift and a lot of Leicester supporters would call him 'Mr Consistent'.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Always turning up for the big moments, is there any answer other than Divock Origi?

From scoring in the dying moments against Everton to guaranteeing Liverpool's sixth European Cup, letting him go last summer was heartbreaking. Despite never being a regular starter, his name is etched in Liverpool's history.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

Pablo Zabaleta has got to be up there in terms of supporters' biggest cult hero. He just got it. He got the club from day one and connected with fans from the moment he set foot on the pitch. He is adored at City.

Semi-final v United, Roma away, QPR at home - he was there. City fans will never forget that.

Manchester United

Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock external-link

Not many have earned United club hero status more than John O'Shea.

Despite rarely being remembered among the club's great defenders, he made 394 appearances across the back line and in midfield.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, O'Shea won everything in just less than 12 years after graduating from the academy.

Newcastle United

Laurent Robert scored 32 goals and made 54 assists in 181 appearances for Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

He may not be everyone's cult hero but he is certainly mine, the French magician with a wand of a left foot - Laurent Robert.

A truly special player who could be capable of producing anything on his day, a 30-yard stunner or skills to make you go "wow".

The overhead backheel kick against Fulham and two incredible goals against Spurs at St James' Park will live long in the memory.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour external-link

My biggest cult hero is one of our own. Ryan Yates always gives his effort on the pitch and off it. He never lets the club down and in the past 18 months he has been one of the top players. He always gets stuck into midfield and even got a black eye to show for it. This player is getting better each game.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

Franny Benali was born and bred in Southampton and played more than 300 times for his beloved team. He is perhaps more treasured for his work post-retirement, raising more than £1m for Cancer Research UK. He is a winner of multiple awards including the Freedom of the City and has been appointed an MBE. He is a true cult hero.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose external-link

Nourredine Naybet. The cultured defender joined at 34 on a free transfer and brought instant improvement. He was a key part of Spurs moving from finishing 11th each season into a member of the Premier League's big six. He teamed up with Ledley King who namechecked him as instrumental in his own development into a top-class centre-back.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammers external-link

Paolo di Canio is truly loved by us. He still talks about the immense love he has for the club, the city, and the fans. His passion and love for our club is rarely replicated by players in this era.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

I have picked John de Wolf and with a name like that, who else could he have played for? De Wolf looked more like a rock star than a defender with his long, flaming mane. He will be forever remembered for his hat-trick against Port Vale in 1995 - the first Wolves defender to score one since 1902!