Ched Evans has scored seven goals in 25 appearances this season

Preston North End striker Ched Evans has been banned for four matches by the Football Association.

The FA ruled an incident in the 79th minute of Saturday's loss to Bristol City, which was not seen by referee Leigh Doughty, was violent conduct.

Evans denied the charge and Preston said they were "surprised and disappointed" external-link by the hearing's outcome.

He will now be unavailable for North End's games against Burnley, Luton Town, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.

Evans has been banned for four games instead of three because he was also shown a straight red card in the opening day draw at Wigan.