Leanne Ross has added to her striking options at Glasgow City

Forward Miracle Porter has joined SWPL leaders Glasgow City.

The 24-year-old has experience in Europe with French side Reims and Lithuania's Gintra after featuring for Florida Atlantic University.

US-born Porter is eligible for Sunday's Scottish Cup meeting with Aberdeen at Petershill Park.

"I am stoked for this opportunity and can't wait to see what will happen here at Glasgow City and will look to make the most of it," said Porter.

Interim head coach Leanne Ross added: "Her speed, athleticism and creativity will add further quality and competition for places to our already strong and exciting mix of attacking options.

"I believe Miracle's attributes and experience will be a great addition to the team and I look forward to working with her."