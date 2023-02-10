Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea will face holders and eight-time winners Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Arsenal will play Bayern Munich, with the Women's Super League sides unable to be drawn against each other after both winning their groups.

Barcelona play Roma in the last eight while Paris St-Germain will take on Wolfsburg.

The quarter-final first legs take place on 21 and 22 March with the return fixtures a week later.

