Matt Bloomfield won four promotions during his 558-game playing career with Wycombe

Colchester head coach Matt Bloomfield says their good form in January does not mean the club have "cracked it" in terms of staying in League Two.

Four wins, two draws and only one defeat last month propelled the U's from the edge of the relegation zone to 17th in the table, seven points clear.

It was a run that earned Bloomfield, 39, the manager of the month award.

"We have to be on the front foot at all times - we have a big week coming up," Bloomfield told BBC Radio Essex.

Having beaten Swindon, Harrogate, Rochdale and Hartlepool and taken a point from Salford and Barrow since the turn of the year, the U's travel to Grimsby on Saturday to face a side fresh from their FA Cup triumph over Championship side Luton Town.

It is a chance for Bloomfield's team to record a fifth away win in a row - something the head coach is thrilled about.

"It can't be taken for granted because we went a hell of a long time without a result on the road," he said.

"It gives us confidence moving forward about what we can do. We need to continue that hunger and desire and I've not seen anything contrary to that."

U's have to 'live in the present'

Bloomfield has overseen an eventful four months in his first management job after replacing Wayne Brown at the end of September, calling it "really tough, personally and professionally".

After winning his first home game, only two more victories followed by the end of 2022, leaving the U's just two points above the drop zone.

Then came January.

But despite the upturn in form - helped by the arrival of eight new signings in the transfer window - Bloomfield is not about to start feeling comfortable.

"That's been and gone," he said.

"The last thing I'm going to do is rest on any laurels or look back on January and think 'we've cracked it' - we certainly have not.

"We're really pleased with the work we did in January, with the squad we've got.

"We're confident and have the belief in what we're doing but we're also humble enough to know you're only as good as your next game.

"You can only live in the present. There's no complacency - that's the total opposite of what we want to create here."

Colchester 'not out of the woods yet'

Bloomfield added he was "extremely pleased" to have been named manager of the month for January but said it would be "wrong to say it's mine" before paying tribute to a "whole club effort" highlighting the efforts of the players, supporters and his staff for the way they have all helped "drive" the club forward.

"It's certainly not a moment to sit back and relax and feel pleased with myself," he said.

"If anything it gives me hunger and desire to go and do well - the faith the club has showed me giving me my first job in management was huge.

"We're certainly not out of the woods yet - we've got loads of work to do to make sure we're safe and that has to be the priority."