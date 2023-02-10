Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Coventry City are 15th in the Championship table, six points off the play-off places

Coventry City have appointed Jamie Johnson as head of scouting at the Championship club.

Johnson joins the Sky Blues from AFC Wimbledon and will work alongside new head of recruitment Dean Austin at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Johnson was chief scout at the Dons and Rotherham, and had previous scouting roles at Tottenham, Brighton, Huddersfield and Derby.

Coventry boss Mark Robins said he was "delighted" with Johnson's arrival.

"He brings great experience and knowledge with him and we look forward to working with him," Robins added.

"Dean Austin has hit the ground running since he arrived in December, but has been a one man band. Jamie's arrival will add greatly to the club's recruitment department."

Coventry's form since late December has tailed off, with only one win in their past seven league games.

Despite uncertainty over the club's ownership now being settled following Doug King's takeover, Robins said they were not "awash with money" but that he was not concerned over the state of his squad.

He added that, following Johnson's appointment, analysts and scouts would be added to the recruitment department "in the coming weeks" before an "important" transfer window in the summer.