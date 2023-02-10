Last updated on .From the section Football

Carlo Ancelotti is in his second spell as Real Madrid manager

Brazil have dismissed as "unfounded" reports that Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to become their next manager.

Ancelotti, 63, is currently with the 14-time European champions in Morocco at the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian Football Confederation said: external-link "The coach chosen will be announced at the right time."

Brazil have been without a boss since Tite departed after December's World Cup quarter-final defeat by Croatia.

Ancelotti, whose only previous experience of international management came as an assistant with Italy in the 1990s, said on Friday that it was his intention to see out his present deal with the Spanish giants.

"My situation is pretty clear. I have a contract until 2024," said Ancelotti, whose side face Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in Saturday's final.

Media in Brazil have also linked Luis Enrique, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Roma manager Jose Mourinho to the Selecao job.