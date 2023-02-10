Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic's Champions League participation this term has boosted their recent financial figures

Celtic's Champions League campaign helped generate £76.5m in revenue for the six months until 31 December 2022 - 44.8% more than the 2021 figure.

The numbers were published in the Scottish Premiership leaders' interim six-month financial report.

The accounts also showed a pre-tax profit of £33.9m.

Money spend on players dropped from £16.8m to £5.7m, while profit from player sales also fell from £25.8m to £1.8m.

Celtic's summer spending included the signings of Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota - who all spent 2021-22 on loan - plus the captures of Alexandro Bernabei, Sead Haksabanovic, Aaron Mooy and Benjamin Siegrist.

Oliver Abildgaard and Moritz Jenz, who have since left the club, were also recruited on loan.

In his first statement since re-joining the club as chairman, Peter Lawwell said direct qualification to the Champions League group stage was one of "the key factors driving the improvement in the underlying trading performance".

Former chief executive Lawwell added: "Gains from player trading this year were notably lower, reflecting our strategy of assembling a new football playing squad under Ange Postecoglou."