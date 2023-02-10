Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1TorinoTorino0

AC Milan 1-0 Torino: Olivier Giroud scores decisive goal to end seven-game winless run

Olivier Giroud celebrates a goal for AC Milan
Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal for France in their 2-1 quarter-final win over England at the World Cup in Qatar in December

AC Milan ended a seven-game winless run as Olivier Giroud's goal gave them a home Serie A victory over Torino.

Giroud scored a glancing header from Theo Hernandez's cross from the left.

Hernandez had a great opportunity to score a second for Milan but dragged a shot wide from Rafael Leao's pass following a quick counter-attack.

The visitors had the better chances of the first half but Antonio Sanabria fired off target and twice had efforts saved by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Milan play Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Italy on Tuesday, with the second leg in London on 8 March.

The reigning Italian champions named 41-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had knee surgery last summer, among their substitutes for the first time this season.

But he was not needed as Stefano Pioli's side got the win to move up from sixth from third, although they are still 15 points behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Milan had not won since beating Salernitana 2-1 on 4 January, and had lost four successive matches going into this game at the San Siro.

Their winless run had included a 1-0 home loss to Torino in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia, a 3-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup and embarrassing 4-0 and 5-2 Serie A losses to Lazio and Sassuolo respectively.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 20Kalulu
  • 24KjaerBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGabbiaat 71'minutes
  • 28Thiaw
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forCalabriaat 89'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forPobegaat 89'minutes
  • 19Hernández
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 79'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Calabria
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Adli
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Rebic
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 27Origi
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 77Vásquez
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32V Milinkovic-Savic
  • 26DjidjiSubstituted forGravillonat 80'minutes
  • 3SchuursBooked at 68mins
  • 4BuongiornoBooked at 49minsSubstituted forVojvodaat 57'minutes
  • 17Singo
  • 21AdopoSubstituted forKaramohat 69'minutes
  • 66GineitisBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutes
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 16VlasicSubstituted forRadonjicat 80'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 9Sanabria

Substitutes

  • 2Bayeye
  • 5Gravillon
  • 7Karamoh
  • 8Ilic
  • 14Vieira
  • 23Seck
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 34Aina
  • 49Radonjic
  • 73Fiorenza
  • 77Linetty
  • 89Gemello
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Torino) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.

  6. Post update

    Karol Linetty (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Davide Calabria replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Tommaso Pobega replaces Sandro Tonali.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Olivier Giroud because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  12. Post update

    Antonio Sanabria (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan).

  14. Post update

    Antonio Sanabria (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan).

  16. Booking

    Nemanja Radonjic (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Torino).

  18. Post update

    Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Nikola Vlasic.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Andreaw Gravillon replaces Koffi Djidji.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 10th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21182151153656
2Inter Milan21141641261543
3AC Milan2212553830841
4Roma21124528181040
5Lazio21116437172039
6Atalanta21115539241538
7Torino228682223-130
8Udinese217862823529
9Bologna218582831-329
10Juventus21125433171626
11Monza217592730-326
12Empoli216871926-726
13Fiorentina216692328-524
14Lecce215882124-323
15Sassuolo2165102431-723
16Salernitana2156102541-1621
17Spezia2146111735-1818
18Hellas Verona2135131933-1414
19Sampdoria2124151036-2610
20Cremonese2108131537-228
View full Italian Serie A table

