Derry midfielder Adam Reilly closes down Lee Grace at the Brandywell

Derry City emerged victorious in the President's Cup as they ran out 2-0 winners over Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI Cup holders defeated last season's league winners at the Brandywell thanks to first-half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy.

The Hoops pushed to reduced terms in the second half but Ruaidhri Higgins' charges stood firm to win the curtain-raiser.

Derry travel to St. Patrick's Athletic for the league opener next Friday.

Patching's side-footed volley nudged Derry in front after 23 minutes - the midfielder opened the scoring as the Foylesider's ran out 2-1 winners over the eventual champions last February.

The Hoops went on to win the Premier Division by 13 points but Duffy soon had City further ahead with a long-range effort which managed to squirm under keeper Leon Pohls and into the net.

Last season's runners-up were two goals to good at the break.

Graham Burke went closest to reducing the arrears in the second period but the Candystripes were comfortable winners a week prior to their quest for national glory.