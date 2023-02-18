Close menu
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 41Bilokapic
  • 38Lowton
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 18Kasumu
  • 22Rudoni
  • 6Hogg
  • 24Camara
  • 48Headley
  • 16Hungbo
  • 25Ward

Substitutes

  • 10Koroma
  • 14Ruffels
  • 27Simpson
  • 35Diarra
  • 40Smith
  • 49Waghorn
  • 50Knockaert

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 21Ruddy
  • 28Sanderson
  • 12Dean
  • 5Trusty
  • 2Colin
  • 7Bacuna
  • 31Bielik
  • 6Mejbri
  • 23Longelo
  • 9Hogan
  • 8Deeney

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 18Chong
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 26Long
  • 35Hall
Referee:
John Busby

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley31209262273569
2Sheff Utd32187754302461
3Middlesbrough321661053371654
4Luton31131173931850
5Millwall31147103932749
6Sunderland31139946331348
7Watford32121193835347
8Blackburn31144133337-446
9Norwich31136124336745
10West Brom31129104033745
11Coventry31119113333042
12Swansea31119114546-142
13Hull32118133847-941
14Preston31118122837-941
15Reading32125153547-1241
16Bristol City311010114140140
17QPR32109133343-1039
18Birmingham31108133640-438
19Stoke31107143638-237
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham31712123442-833
22Wigan3179152950-2130
23Huddersfield3177172842-1428
24Blackpool31610153147-1628
View full Championship table

