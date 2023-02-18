Close menu
Championship
HullHull City15:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: The MKM Stadium

Hull City v Preston North End

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley31209262273569
2Sheff Utd32187752282461
3Middlesbrough321661053371654
4Luton31131173931850
5Millwall31147103730749
6Sunderland31139946331348
7Watford32121193835347
8Blackburn31144133337-446
9Norwich31136124336745
10West Brom31129104033745
11Coventry31119113333042
12Swansea31119114546-142
13Hull32118133847-941
14Preston31118122837-941
15Reading32125153547-1241
16Bristol City311010114140140
17QPR32109133343-1039
18Birmingham31108133640-438
19Stoke31107143638-237
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham31712123442-833
22Wigan3179152950-2130
23Huddersfield3177172842-1428
24Blackpool31610153147-1628
View full Championship table

