Millwall v Sheffield United

Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).
Line-ups
Millwall
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 2McNamara
- 15Cresswell
- 5Cooper
- 3M Wallace
- 16Shackleton
- 23Saville
- 21Voglsammer
- 10Flemming
- 7Burke
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 6Evans
- 11Malone
- 18Leonard
- 19Watmore
- 33Bialkowski
- 39Honeyman
- 50Esse
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 19Robinson
- 20Bogle
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 22Doyle
- 13Lowe
- 36Jebbison
- 9McBurnie
Substitutes
- 1Davies
- 4Fleck
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 23Osborn
- 26Clark
- 28McAtee
- 29Ndiaye
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Millwall. George Long tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.
Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.
Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United).
Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan McNamara with a cross.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.
Attempt saved. Oliver Burke (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury George Saville (Millwall).
Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Goal! Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke.
Match report to follow.