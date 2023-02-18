Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall1Sheff UtdSheffield United0

Millwall v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 16Shackleton
  • 23Saville
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 10Flemming
  • 7Burke
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 11Malone
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Watmore
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 39Honeyman
  • 50Esse

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 13Lowe
  • 36Jebbison
  • 9McBurnie

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 23Osborn
  • 26Clark
  • 28McAtee
  • 29Ndiaye
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (Millwall).

  2. Post update

    Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

  6. Post update

    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. George Long tries a through ball, but Oliver Burke is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Millwall. Jake Cooper tries a through ball, but Tom Bradshaw is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Jamie Shackleton (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Zian Flemming (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan McNamara with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

  13. Post update

    Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Wes Foderingham.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oliver Burke (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zian Flemming.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury George Saville (Millwall).

  18. Post update

    Murray Wallace (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Burke.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley31209262273569
2Sheff Utd32187752282461
3Middlesbrough321661053371654
4Luton31131173931850
5Millwall31147103730749
6Sunderland31139946331348
7Watford32121193835347
8Blackburn31144133337-446
9Norwich31136124336745
10West Brom31129104033745
11Coventry31119113333042
12Swansea31119114546-142
13Hull32118133847-941
14Preston31118122837-941
15Reading32125153547-1241
16Bristol City311010114140140
17QPR32109133343-1039
18Birmingham31108133640-438
19Stoke31107143638-237
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham31712123442-833
22Wigan3179152950-2130
23Huddersfield3177172842-1428
24Blackpool31610153147-1628
