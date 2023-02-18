Bristol Rovers v Burton Albion

Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00BurtonBurton Albion
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|31
|20
|7
|4
|57
|32
|25
|67
|2
|Sheff Wed
|30
|19
|8
|3
|53
|20
|33
|65
|3
|Bolton
|32
|17
|8
|7
|48
|23
|25
|59
|4
|Ipswich
|31
|15
|12
|4
|56
|31
|25
|57
|5
|Derby
|30
|15
|9
|6
|48
|25
|23
|54
|6
|Barnsley
|29
|16
|5
|8
|41
|27
|14
|53
|7
|Wycombe
|30
|15
|5
|10
|43
|29
|14
|50
|8
|Shrewsbury
|31
|14
|6
|11
|39
|33
|6
|48
|9
|Peterborough
|29
|14
|2
|13
|45
|38
|7
|44
|10
|Portsmouth
|29
|10
|11
|8
|37
|36
|1
|41
|11
|Charlton
|30
|10
|10
|10
|45
|41
|4
|40
|12
|Exeter
|31
|10
|9
|12
|42
|42
|0
|39
|13
|Lincoln City
|29
|8
|14
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|38
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|31
|10
|8
|13
|43
|53
|-10
|38
|15
|Port Vale
|31
|10
|7
|14
|32
|46
|-14
|37
|16
|Oxford Utd
|32
|9
|9
|14
|36
|40
|-4
|36
|17
|Fleetwood
|30
|8
|11
|11
|34
|34
|0
|35
|18
|Cheltenham
|30
|9
|6
|15
|25
|36
|-11
|33
|19
|Burton
|30
|8
|7
|15
|38
|57
|-19
|31
|20
|MK Dons
|31
|8
|5
|18
|28
|46
|-18
|29
|21
|Morecambe
|30
|6
|10
|14
|32
|49
|-17
|28
|22
|Accrington
|29
|6
|9
|14
|25
|47
|-22
|27
|23
|Cambridge
|30
|7
|5
|18
|25
|51
|-26
|26
|24
|Forest Green
|32
|5
|7
|20
|25
|59
|-34
|22
