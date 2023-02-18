AFC Wimbledon v Hartlepool United

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|32
|20
|7
|5
|42
|19
|23
|67
|2
|Stevenage
|29
|16
|9
|4
|43
|23
|20
|57
|3
|Carlisle
|31
|14
|10
|7
|48
|32
|16
|52
|4
|Northampton
|30
|14
|10
|6
|43
|29
|14
|52
|5
|Mansfield
|30
|14
|7
|9
|47
|37
|10
|49
|6
|Salford
|31
|14
|7
|10
|41
|31
|10
|49
|7
|Stockport
|30
|14
|6
|10
|44
|29
|15
|48
|8
|Bradford
|29
|13
|9
|7
|37
|28
|9
|48
|9
|Doncaster
|30
|14
|4
|12
|36
|40
|-4
|46
|10
|Sutton United
|31
|12
|8
|11
|32
|38
|-6
|44
|11
|Swindon
|30
|11
|9
|10
|38
|34
|4
|42
|12
|Tranmere
|31
|11
|8
|12
|32
|30
|2
|41
|13
|Wimbledon
|30
|10
|11
|9
|30
|29
|1
|41
|14
|Barrow
|31
|12
|5
|14
|34
|40
|-6
|41
|15
|Walsall
|28
|10
|10
|8
|31
|24
|7
|40
|16
|Colchester
|32
|9
|8
|15
|31
|38
|-7
|35
|17
|Crewe
|29
|8
|11
|10
|25
|36
|-11
|35
|18
|Newport
|29
|8
|9
|12
|29
|33
|-4
|33
|19
|Grimsby
|27
|9
|6
|12
|30
|35
|-5
|33
|20
|Harrogate
|29
|7
|7
|15
|35
|45
|-10
|28
|21
|Gillingham
|29
|6
|9
|14
|17
|34
|-17
|27
|22
|Crawley
|28
|6
|8
|14
|32
|46
|-14
|26
|23
|Hartlepool
|31
|6
|8
|17
|31
|56
|-25
|26
|24
|Rochdale
|31
|5
|6
|20
|25
|47
|-22
|21
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.