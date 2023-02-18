Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HibernianHibernian15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Last updated on 2023-02-18. From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25231178186070
2Rangers25194258233561
3Hearts25126745351042
4Livingston2410592734-735
5Hibernian25104113738-134
6St Mirren2596102735-833
7Aberdeen25102133947-832
8St Johnstone2583142942-1327
9Motherwell2565142939-1023
10Kilmarnock2565142144-2323
11Ross County2556142038-1821
12Dundee Utd2455142643-1720
View full Scottish Premiership table

