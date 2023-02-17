Close menu
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Pedro Neto of Wolves gives the thumbs up
Pedro Neto's most recent senior appearance came in Wolves' league defeat at West Ham on 1 October

TEAM NEWS

Wolves winger Pedro Neto, who was on the bench for last week's win at Southampton, scored for the under-21 side on Monday in his first game since an ankle injury in October.

Mario Lemina is serving a ban after being sent off against Saints.

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks will be pushing for starts after returning as substitutes in the draw with Newcastle.

Marcos Senesi could be fit despite going off with a back issue last week.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Performance-wise, Bournemouth have actually done all right in the past couple of weeks but it must be frustrating for their manager Gary O'Neil that they haven't taken more points.

Wolves seem to have improved in all areas too and I like what Julen Lopetegui has done since he took charge.

However bad Southampton were, to come back to beat them with 10 men shows that he has instilled a bit of spirit in his side and I think they will be too streetwise for Bournemouth.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v actor Casper van Dien

Wolves have benefitted from an own goal in each of their last two Premier League matches

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are unbeaten against Bournemouth in the Premier League (W3, D2).
  • The Cherries have lost both of their top-flight visits to Molineux without scoring.
  • Bournemouth's most recent away win at Wolves came in the Championship in 2014, when the home side were reduced to nine men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves are vying to equal a club record of three Premier League victories in a row.
  • They could also win three successive top-flight games at Molineux without conceding for the first time since a run of five between October and December 1969.
  • Julen Lopetegui's side have won three of their last four top-flight fixtures - only Manchester City have been in better form during that period.
  • Wolves have scored just seven second-half goals in this season's Premier League, fewer than any other team.
  • Diego Costa could make his 100th Premier League appearance. He has had eight shots on target without scoring this season, the highest total in the top flight.

Bournemouth

  • Bournemouth are winless in their last seven Premier League matches, losing five times and scoring just twice.
  • Their tally of two points and two goals since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup is the lowest of any team.
  • They have failed to score in a league-high 12 games this season.
  • The Cherries have the worst away record in the division, winning just once in 11 attempts and conceding seven goals more than any other team.
  • They've lost six successive away league fixtures, failing to score in each of the last four.
  • Gary O'Neil's team are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet away from home in this season's Premier League.

