Michael Skubala will continue in caretaker charge of Leeds United while their hunt for a permanent manager continues

TEAM NEWS

Everton manager Sean Dyche has said it is "improbable" that Dominic Calvert-Lewin will recover from a hamstring injury in time to face Leeds United.

Nathan Patterson and James Garner will play for Everton's Under-23 side on Friday following injury.

Leeds United full-back Pascal Struijk has returned to training following a concussion, while Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are both back in contention.

Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a very hard one to call. Leeds still don't have a new manager but they do have some talented attacking players.

One day, things will really click for them and they will take their opportunities - but they have already been waiting a while for that to happen as they have not won a league game since Bonfire Night.

Everton were unlucky with the way they conceded their first goal against Liverpool on Monday, just seconds after hitting the post, but they didn't have enough up front without Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin likely won't be fit for this game either so I think Everton are going to need some help from their fans if they are going to get anything out of it - Goodison Park is going to have to play its part.

Everton are probably looking at the table and thinking they can stay up by winning their home games. Well, this is their opportunity and I am not convinced they will be able to take it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost just one of their past 10 Premier League games against Leeds, a 1-0 home defeat in November 2020.

That is Leeds United's only victory in their last 15 league visits to Goodison Park.

Leeds have failed to score in 10 of their 14 Premier League matches at Everton.

Everton

Everton have lost 12 of their past 16 matches in all competitions (W2, D2).

Their 1-0 victory against Arsenal on 4 February ended a club Premier League record run of four consecutive home defeats.

They could win back-to-back home league games for the first time since April.

The Toffees have the worst goalscoring record in the division this season, with their 16 goals coming from 10 players. Only Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil have netted more than once.

They have scored multiple goals in only two of their 22 league games: a 2-1 win at Southampton and 3-0 home victory versus Crystal Palace, both in October.

Sean Dyche has never beaten Leeds United in four previous Premier League meetings while in charge at Burnley. He has defeated all 30 other opponents in the top flight.

Leeds United

Leeds United have only managed two Premier League wins since they defeated Chelsea in August - the fewest of any top-flight team.

If they fail to win at Goodison Park, Leeds' tally of two league victories would be their lowest over a 20-game period since 1947.

The Whites have won just four of their 22 Premier League fixtures in 2022-23, their joint-fewest at this stage of any league campaign. It last happened in 2003-04, when they were relegated from the top flight.

Leeds are winless in nine Premier League games since a 4-3 home victory against Bournemouth on 5 November, equalling the longest winless streak by any Premier League side this season.

They can equal the club Premier League record of 10 winless matches, set from March to August 1997.

The Whites have failed to win any of their past three league fixtures against sides in the relegation zone, drawing two and losing one. They had won 11 of their previous 14 such matches since returning to the Premier League.

One of Leeds' four league wins this season came at Anfield against Liverpool in October. They could win at both Liverpool and Everton in the same league season for the first time since 1932-33.

Only Leicester City have dropped more points from a winning position than the 15 by Leeds this campaign.

