Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion15:00FulhamFulham
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi
The 74.7% possession enjoyed by Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton side against Crystal Palace last Saturday was the highest tally they have recorded in any of their 211 Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck will again miss out due to the calf injury he suffered against Bournemouth.

Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder also remain on the sidelines, but Adam Lallana will be assessed after a muscle problem.

Fulham are definitely without injured midfielder Tom Cairney and long-term absentee Neeskens Kebano.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson and Willian are all expected be available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This should be a decent game between two good teams. Who would have thought at the start of the season that they would be sixth and seventh now, and both fighting for a European place?

Brighton were wasteful against Palace, which is why they dropped points in that one - as well as the VAR offside decisionexternal-link that went against them after the line was drawn on the wrong Eagles defender.

Fulham always create chances too, home and away, so I think there will be goals here - especially if Brighton find their shooting boots.

Prediction: 3-1

Sutton's full predictions v actor Casper van Dien

Brighton's Solly March scores against Crystal Palace

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League fixtures with Brighton.
  • The Seagulls have faced Fulham more often without winning a Premier League game than any other opponent.
  • The Cottagers are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since the 1992-93 season in the third tier.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are the only Premier League side still unbeaten in all competitions in 2023, having won five and drawn two of their seven matches this year.
  • Albion can equal the club top-flight record of three successive home victories, which they last managed in November 2019.
  • Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs have scored more top-flight goals than Brighton's 39 this season. The Seagulls need only four goals to surpass their previous highest tally in a Premier League campaign, set last season.
  • The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games against promoted sides and have kept a clean sheet in each of the last seven.

Fulham

  • Fulham's tally of 35 points is the most by a newly-promoted side after 23 games of a Premier League season since Wigan's 37 in 2005-06.
  • Only the two Manchester clubs have earned more points since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup than Fulham's 16.
  • Their 10 top-flight wins this season is double the amount they managed in their previous top-flight campaign.
  • A fifth Premier League away win of 2022-23 would equal their highest tally in a season, set in 2003-04.

My Brighton line-up

Predict Brighton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Fulham line-up

Predict Fulham's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23163459233651
2Arsenal22163347212651
3Man Utd23144538281046
4Newcastle221011135132241
5Tottenham2312384235739
6Brighton21105639281135
7Fulham2310583430435
8Brentford2281043629734
9Liverpool219573628832
10Chelsea228772322131
11Aston Villa2284102634-828
12Crystal Palace226792030-1025
13Leicester2273123638-224
14Nottm Forest2266101737-2024
15Wolves2265111731-1423
16West Ham2255121927-820
17Leeds2247112838-1019
18Everton2246121630-1418
19Bournemouth2246122044-2418
20Southampton2243151840-2215
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport