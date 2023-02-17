Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery took charge of 51 Premier League games for Arsenal between August 2018 and November 2019

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings is a doubt with the thigh issue that caused him to miss the defeat by Manchester City.

Bertrand Traore could be involved after injury, while Diego Carlos is back in training as he nears a return from a ruptured Achilles.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey will be assessed, having sat out their loss to Manchester City with a back problem.

Mohamed Elneny and Gabriel Jesus remain on the sidelines, but Emile Smith Rowe is set to return to the squad.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This has turned into a crucial game for Arsenal, who are without a win in four matches in all competitions.

It's not the case that they have lost form - I was at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday and in the first half they were very good, although Manchester City controlled things after the break.

It doesn't really matter how well the Gunners play here, though. They just need to find a way to win.

It's really important for their manager and the fans, but also the players too. They are a young team, who had a fantastic first half of the season, but the longer they go without a victory, the more pressure they will come under.

Villa will be awkward opponents, however, as they showed when they played City on Sunday. They carried a threat in the second half and could have made it a tense finish.

I can see them causing Arsenal problems too and my head is telling me this will be a draw, but I am going to follow my heart - and my heart wants there to be a title race this season.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are looking to complete successive league doubles over Aston Villa.

Only one of the past 21 meetings in all competitions ended in a draw.

The Gunners have only won more Premier League away games against West Ham than the 13 victories they have earned at Villa Park.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses for the first time since Steven Gerrard's final two games in charge in October.

The seven goals they have conceded in those two matches is an many as in their previous seven fixtures combined.

They are looking to avoid consecutive league defeats at Villa Park for the first time since April last year. One of those two defeats was against Arsenal.

Unai Emery's side have conceded a top-flight high of nine goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season.

Villa have won just one of their 12 Premier League games since promotion when Tyrone Mings hasn't started. That was a 1-0 victory over Norwich in December 2019 (W1, D2, L9).

Arsenal

Arsenal are without a win in their last three top-flight games, having dropped points in just three of their opening 19 league fixtures this season.

This is the first time since 20 August that they are starting a round of fixtures not on top of the Premier League table.

They have taken 25 points out of a possible 33 in their 11 top-flight away fixtures this campaign, just three shy of their tally in the whole of last season.

The Gunners have lost successive away games in all competitions, as many as in their first 14 this term. They last lost three away games in a row in December 2021, while they've not done so without scoring since December 2009.

