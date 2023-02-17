TEAM NEWS
Nottingham Forest have requested dispensation from the Premier League to reinstate Steve Cook in their 25-man squad, citing a lack of fit defenders.
Scott McKenna will be missing for six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Willy Boly is out for at least three months with a similar issue.
Jesse Lingard is nursing Achilles and knee problems and will be assessed.
John Stones is Manchester City's only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
This is a tricky game for Manchester City because Nottingham Forest have such a good record at the City Ground, where they have not been beaten in the league since September.
I still worry about City's left-back position and you can get at them defensively. Forest will have a real go too at home.
But we saw Pep Guardiola's side flex their muscles when they beat Arsenal to go top of the league on Wednesday. It was a reminder that they have players who can produce moments of brilliance.
City's second-half display really was excellent and I don't even think they have really hit their stride yet, which is ominous for the rest of the Premier League - there is much more to come from them.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Nottingham Forest are hosting Manchester City in a Premier League match for the first time beating them 3-0 in September 1995 courtesy of two goals from Jason Lee and one from Steve Stone.
- City won the reverse fixture 6-0 in August and can complete a top-flight double against Forest for the first time since the 1990-91 season.
Nottingham Forest
- Nottingham Forest have lost all five Premier League games this season versus the current top five, conceding 18 unanswered goals.
- However, Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten in their last seven top-flight home matches, winning four and drawing three.
- They have scored the opening goal in nine of their 11 Premier League home fixtures this season, a joint high with Manchester City.
- Forest have lost their seven most recent top-flight games against reigning champions, conceding 29 goals and scoring just three.
- Brennan Johnson has been directly involved in each of his team's last five league goals, scoring three and assisting two.
- Johnson is vying to become the first player to score in three consecutive top-flight home appearances for Forest since Dougie Freedman in 1999.
Manchester City
- City have won their last nine top-flight fixtures against newly-promoted opposition.
- They have dropped 13 away points this season, compared to 11 in total last term.
- Erling Haaland scored three times in August's 6-0 win against Forest and is vying to become the second player to net two Premier League hat-tricks against the same side in a single Premier League season, emulating Emmanuel Adebayor for Arsenal against Derby in 2007-08.
- Haaland's total of 26 Premier League goals is the joint highest by a Manchester City player in a season, matching Sergio Aguero's final tally in 2014-15.
- Kyle Walker is set to make his 350th Premier League appearance.
