Close menu
Scottish Championship
Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Balmoral Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park25135749341544
2Dundee24126640271342
3Ayr23116646311539
4Morton2410773528737
5Raith Rovers259793333034
6Partick Thistle23103104238433
7Inverness CT238873432232
8Cove Rangers2467113150-1925
9Arbroath2449112339-1621
10Hamilton2346131940-2118
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport