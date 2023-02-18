Clyde v Peterhead

ClydeClyde15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|23
|15
|7
|1
|39
|15
|24
|52
|2
|Falkirk
|23
|13
|6
|4
|47
|26
|21
|45
|3
|Airdrieonians
|24
|11
|6
|7
|48
|35
|13
|39
|4
|Alloa
|24
|11
|6
|7
|41
|34
|7
|39
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|24
|12
|2
|10
|44
|35
|9
|38
|6
|Montrose
|24
|9
|7
|8
|34
|32
|2
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|24
|9
|5
|10
|38
|38
|0
|32
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|24
|8
|5
|11
|27
|35
|-8
|29
|9
|Clyde
|24
|2
|5
|17
|25
|49
|-24
|11
|10
|Peterhead
|24
|2
|5
|17
|12
|56
|-44
|11