East Fife v Dumbarton

East FifeEast Fife15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|22
|14
|5
|3
|36
|20
|16
|47
|2
|Stirling
|21
|13
|4
|4
|43
|23
|20
|43
|3
|Annan Athletic
|24
|9
|6
|9
|40
|37
|3
|33
|4
|Forfar
|23
|9
|5
|9
|26
|29
|-3
|32
|5
|Elgin
|22
|8
|6
|8
|36
|36
|0
|30
|6
|East Fife
|24
|8
|6
|10
|32
|38
|-6
|30
|7
|Stenhousemuir
|23
|7
|8
|8
|37
|40
|-3
|29
|8
|Stranraer
|24
|7
|5
|12
|32
|43
|-11
|26
|9
|Albion
|23
|6
|6
|11
|27
|29
|-2
|24
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|40
|-14
|23