Middleton-Patel (left) is yet yo make her full Manchester United debut

Manchester United goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel has joined Coventry United on an emergency loan for this weekend's fixtures.

Middleton-Patel, 18, who is a Wales youth international, signed her first professional contract with the Red Devils in January.

She will feature in Coventry's Women's Championship match with Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

The deal has the option to be extended after the international break.