Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) external-link

Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I won't be" as the Celtic manager continues to be linked with Leeds United. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou insists he's never considered leaving Celtic. (Record) external-link

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, 42, is "very interested" in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Gerrard would bring former Leeds United midfielder and his assistant at Ibrox, Gary McAllister, back to Elland Road as part of his coaching staff if he is appointed manager. (Mirror) external-link

Rangers are tracking Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 27, after he was axed as number one at Carrow Road. (Sun) external-link

Manager Michael Beale has drawn up a list of goalkeeper targets for Rangers. (Record) external-link

Beale says he hasn't discussed current Rangers first choice keeper Allan McGregor's future as yet, with the 41-year-old out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link

Ross Docherty hopes Partick Thistle can overcome holders Rangers and meet Darvel in the next round of the Scottish Cup so he can face his brother-in-law, Andy Stirling. (Record) external-link

Hearts' on-loan Bournemouth defender James Hill says "Scottish football tests you" as he reflects on "a great learning curve". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds says "an away day in front of 60,000 would be fine" as he ponders who his side may meet next in the Scottish Cup. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has turned his focus to sealing a Premiership top-six finish after the Buddies' Scottish Cup exit. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United lacked "bravery and personality" in their Scottish Cup defeat by Kilmarnock, says head coach Liam Fox. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen was convinced his side were heading for a Scottish Cup exit before they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 extra-time win against Elgin City. (Herald - subscription required) external-link