Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express)
Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I won't be" as the Celtic manager continues to be linked with Leeds United. (Sun)
Postecoglou insists he's never considered leaving Celtic. (Record)
Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, 42, is "very interested" in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider)
Gerrard would bring former Leeds United midfielder and his assistant at Ibrox, Gary McAllister, back to Elland Road as part of his coaching staff if he is appointed manager. (Mirror)
Rangers are tracking Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 27, after he was axed as number one at Carrow Road. (Sun)
Manager Michael Beale has drawn up a list of goalkeeper targets for Rangers. (Record)
Beale says he hasn't discussed current Rangers first choice keeper Allan McGregor's future as yet, with the 41-year-old out of contract this summer. (Sun)
Ross Docherty hopes Partick Thistle can overcome holders Rangers and meet Darvel in the next round of the Scottish Cup so he can face his brother-in-law, Andy Stirling. (Record)
Hearts' on-loan Bournemouth defender James Hill says "Scottish football tests you" as he reflects on "a great learning curve". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Billy Dodds says "an away day in front of 60,000 would be fine" as he ponders who his side may meet next in the Scottish Cup. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has turned his focus to sealing a Premiership top-six finish after the Buddies' Scottish Cup exit. (Herald - subscription required)
Dundee United lacked "bravery and personality" in their Scottish Cup defeat by Kilmarnock, says head coach Liam Fox. (Courier - subscription required)
Ayr United manager Lee Bullen was convinced his side were heading for a Scottish Cup exit before they turned a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 extra-time win against Elgin City. (Herald - subscription required)