After dreading going to the Brandywell on Friday night, Higgins said it "just felt right" when he walked through the gates

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins says he was "dreading" being at Friday's President's Cup game against Shamrock Rovers after the sudden death of his brother Kevin last week.

Higgins said the tragic passing of his brother at his home in Sweden had been "the hardest week of my life".

"Coming here tonight…..I was dreading it," Higgins told BBC Radio Foyle.

"But when I walked through the gates - I don't know what it was - it just felt right. I'm delighted that I'm here."

Speaking after his side had won the game 2-0 against the League of Ireland champions, Higgins said that he had been touched by the response of his staff, players and everyone at the club to his family's bereavement.

"I need to thank all the staff, all the players, Alan Reynolds and Conor Loughrey in particular for the way they have gone about their business in the last week.

"I'm so lucky and fortunate and grateful for having brilliant people around me and a brilliant football club to work for and a brilliant group of players."

A minute's applause before Brandywell game

A minute's applause took place before the kick-off to honour the memory of the Derry City manager's brother.

"It's been the hardest week of my life. There's no getting away from it. The nature of it," added Higgins.

"There are tough weeks ahead. I understand that.

"I'm so grateful for the people I have around me. My family, my wife. We're really close knit. It's a kick in the teeth but we'll get on with it in his memory."

Irish President Michael D Higgins presented the cup to Derry City captain Will Patching after the game

First-half goals from skipper Will Patching and Michael Duffy helped Derry earn a comfortable win over Rovers and Higgins praised his players' performances.

"This was the perfect game just before the league campaign starting. I thought our crowd were absolutely brilliant considering there wasn't that much on the line if I'm being honest.

"To beat Shamrock Rovers here and deservedly so and put in a good performance at this stage of the year, is really pleasing and I thought there were a couple of exceptional performances as well."

A security alert during the game led to the Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris leaving the Brandywell Stadium before the finish as part of the Lone Moor Road had been closed.

Irish President Michael D Higgins also attended Friday night's game and he presented the cup to winning skipper Patching.