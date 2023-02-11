Last updated on .From the section Football

'He was a pioneer' - the Jack Leslie story

Jack Leslie, the first black player to be called up by England, has been posthumously inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame.

The Plymouth Argyle legend was selected for England's 1925 Home Nations Championship match against Ireland.

However his call-up was withdrawn external-link because of the colour of his skin and he was never picked again.

"Jack was a lovely man who would do anything for you," former England midfielder Sir Trevor Brooking said.

"I am delighted to see him honoured with this special induction into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.

"Jack's story serves as an important reminder of the discrimination that black players have suffered in years gone by, and it shows how they paved the way for those who followed them to be treated equally and become heroes, judged on their ability and skill rather than the colour of their skin."

Leslie, who died in 1988 aged 87, was inducted at West Ham United's London Stadium by fellow former player Carlton Cole and Leslie's granddaughters Lyn, Gill and Les.

He played for Plymouth for 14 years between 1921 and 1935, making 400 appearances and scoring over 130 goals for the club.

After retiring, Leslie worked in the West Ham boot room in the 1960s and 1970s.

In 2022 a statue was unveiled of him outside Plymouth Argyle's ground.