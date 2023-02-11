Close menu

Graham Potter: Chelsea boss says West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek made a 'good save'

comments16

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek made a "good save" as the Blues were denied a late penalty in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Referee Craig Pawson waved play on after Conor Gallagher's 89th-minute shot clearly struck Soucek's hand, with VAR making no decision on the incident.

"I thought it was a good save," said Potter, whose side have won one game of their last seven league games.

"It looks like one of those ones that if it had been given I don't think it would have been overturned."

A message on Chelsea's Twitter feed, which got tens of thousands of likes, said: "Soucek makes a great save from Conor Gallagher."

Potter added: "It looks like a handball to me.

"I didn't know Tomas could get down that easily and save like that. But it's not for me to say about VAR.

"Sometimes they go for you and sometimes they don't, you just have to accept that."

Former England defender Danny Murphy said the decision was "absolutely ludicrous".

"I am lost for words at the incompetence of the people doing VAR," he added.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher's shot appears to strike West Ham's player Tomas Soucek's arm
Chelsea have won five of their 16 Premier League games under Graham Potter

What happened with penalty that was not awarded?

Soucek was falling to his left when he diverted the shot by substitute Gallagher off the target with his left hand.

Despite a VAR check, no penalty was given and the match ended 1-1.

"No wonder these Chelsea players are going bananas," former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"What a save - I cannot believe it has not been given. It's a stonewall penalty."

Chelsea legend and former West Ham boss Gianfranco Zola added: "It is clearly the hand - it is not attached to the body. A shot at goal is blocked, in my opinion a penalty."

The referee's view: 'The law is clear'

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton said he was disappointed the video assistant referee did not tell Pawson to watch the incident again on the pitch side monitor.

"The law is clear," Walton told BT Sport.

"VAR clearly thinks the arm was in a natural position to break its fall. When you look at it closely the ball is past his knee and he decides his arm is there.

"I am disappointed VAR didn't give the referee a chance to look at it."

'Unmanageable' or '2024 title hopefuls'?

Despite spending big over the past two transfer windows, Chelsea have won just one of their past seven Premier League games.

They are marooned in mid-table and a challenge for a top-four finish looks increasingly unlikely.

Former players are split on where the club is heading under Potter, who is five months into a five-year contract.

Ex-Chelsea and West Ham keeper Rob Green told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's if he finds his best XI - if he gets given the time - and I'm not sure he will."

Former England captain Alan Shearer, also speaking on 5 Live, added: "Potter knows the rules in football.

"As much as he will be saying 'we have to write this season off', he knows if he doesn't get results immediately he won't be the one picking the team next season. He will be gone."

Ex-Chelsea and West Ham defender Scott Minto believes the Blues could challenge for the title next season.

"You will see the best of them next season - but you cant have a squad this big going into next season because managers want some consistency," Minto told BBC Sport.

Green said the size of Chelsea's squad made them "unmanageable".

He added: "The players and expectations are literally unmanageable. You cannot manage that many players. You get splinter groups in the dressing room and it becomes unmanageable."

  • Comment posted by bencat, today at 18:11

    SIMPLE POTTER OUT. His subs we're awful we always start well, and then after halftime, nothing, you can tell by the way the guy presents himself post match hes out of his depth. I wanted him to succeed but this is a joke, no matter what other fans say on paper our team is world class... unfortunately we have no tactics or vision we need an inspiring leader...

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 18:10

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:09

    As I said in the match report - I am beginning to wonder if the money spent would have been better off in brown envelopes as a bung to the officials as opposed to buying players, as lets be 100% truthful here, Chelsea are most certainly not getting a fair rub of the green. I know there are always the "Chelsea Haters" out there, but it is obvious the officials are now on the same wavelength.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 18:09

    No

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 18:09

    No

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 18:09

    Potter looks like hes aged about 15 years since joining Chelsea

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 18:08

    Las Vegas Blues put all their money in the fruit machine and got two lemons and a raspberry,

  • Comment posted by jojo, today at 18:07

    He will be as successful as lampard. Hyped up poor guy who got convinced he is good. He is incompetent!

  • Comment posted by Romski, today at 18:07

    Guide how to use var to assist betting mafia.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 18:07

    At least we have VAR to stop all these missed mistakes by the referee right.... oh wait!

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 18:06

    The headline read initially, 'Stonewall penalty'. Not sure what happened? But, football is a funny old game. You have to take your chances. If you score one more goal that the opposition (at the correct end), you shall win, pottering around and complicating the game shall not endear the manager.

  • Comment posted by Not John Barnes, today at 18:06

    No worries, another £400m spent in July and they might be in the running for that European Cup that's not one of the decent ones next season. Whatever it's called.

  • Comment posted by County15, today at 18:05

    Just needs a few signings to put his stamp on the squad..

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 18:05

    Maybe if he spends another 10 Billion. Investigation needed big time.

  • Comment posted by The Duke of Prunes, today at 18:04

    Given time I think he'd stand achance but we all know that ain't gonna happen

    'Danny Blanchflowers Blue and white Army'...

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 18:03

    VAR strikes again, just how bad is this system

