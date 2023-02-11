Close menu
Club World Cup
Real MadridReal Madrid0Al-HilalAl-Hilal0

Real Madrid v Al-Hilal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 12Camavinga
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 16Odriozola
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
  • 31Martín
  • 33Arribas

Al-Hilal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Al Muaiouf
  • 66Abdulhamid
  • 20Jang Hyun-soo
  • 5Al Bulayhi
  • 4Al Dawsari
  • 6Cuéllar
  • 28Kanno
  • 19Carrillo
  • 10Vietto
  • 29Al Dawsari
  • 17Marega

Substitutes

  • 8Otayf
  • 9Ighalo
  • 11Al Shehri
  • 14Al Hamdan
  • 16Al Shardan Al Dawsari
  • 21Al Owais
  • 31Al Wotayan
  • 42Faqeehi
  • 43Al Juwayr
  • 67Al Khaibari
  • 70Jahfali
  • 96Delgado de Oliveira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAl-Hilal
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  3. Post update

    Gustavo Cuéllar (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Khalifah Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  7. Post update

    Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Al-Hilal. André Carrillo tries a through ball, but Moussa Marega is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ali Al Bulayhi.

  10. Post update

    André Carrillo (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th February 2023

Top Stories