Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic: Championship sides fined by FA for mass confrontation
Blackburn and Wigan have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association after a mass confrontation in their game earlier this month.
The incident happened in the 87th minute of the 0-0 draw between the two sides at Ewood Park.
Both clubs admitted they failed to control their players in an orderly fashion.
Meanwhile, Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been ruled out until at least mid-March after having surgery.
The Belgian has missed their last three matches after suffering a knee injury in training.
Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told the club website: "We all know how well Thomas has done this season, he's an excellent 'keeper but we have to accept the situation."