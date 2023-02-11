Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pervis Estupinan's first-half goal should have stood for Brighton

Brighton had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside because of a human error by the VAR operator in their Premier League draw at Crystal Palace.

Pervis Estupinan looked to have put the Seagulls in front in the first half.

VAR John Brooks intervened and ruled the Ecuador defender to be offside when he received Pascal Gross' pass.

However, the offside line was wrongly drawn from James Tomkins rather than his fellow Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was standing just behind him.

If the line had been drawn from Guehi, Brighton's left-back would have been onside and the goal would have stood.

At the end of last month Roberto de Zerbi's side were denied a penalty against Leicester City for a foul on striker Danny Welbeck which former top-flight referee Dermot Gallagher said should have been given.

The mistake at Selhurst Park was one of several incidents around VAR decisions in Saturday's Premier League matches.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta accused officials of "changing the rules" after claiming Brentford's equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium should have been ruled out for offside.

Earlier in the day Chelsea were denied a late penalty against West Ham United despite Tomas Soucek appearing to block Conor Gallagher's shot with his arm. The incident was checked but no further action was taken.