Ron Martin took over Southend United in 1998

Southend United chairman Ron Martin says finding the money to clear debts owed to HM Revenue & Customs by the start of next month "will be close" but he "will not let the club be wound-up".

The National League club are facing a winding-up petition, with the case to be heard on 1 March.

In an email to BBC Essex, Martin said "the future for the club is bright" when they can move to a new ground.

Southend lost 2-0 at home to York City in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

The Shrimpers owe £1.4m in unpaid tax and are trying to obtain £5m of bridging finance to ease their situation.

Martin said their "legacy debt" was made up entirely of PAYE for player wages when they were in League One and League Two.

"Over time, the club's wage bill has reduced but the legacy has remained," he continued in the email, which was read out on air.

"The club arranged and managed a time to pay agreement quite well for some eight months and then missed a payment due at the end of August last year.

"Combined with double relegation [in 2020 and 2021] and a large reduction of central income, this proved to be the perfect storm."

In January, chief executive Tom Lawrence confirmed the club had a funding gap of £2m a year.

And they are eager to complete a move away from Roots Hall - which Martin described as a "cash pit" - to a new stadium to be built at the Fossetts Farm site.

"We will not let the club be wound-up. And there are reasonable prospects in train to meet the club's cash needs in time but it will be close," said Martin.

"Raising the funds is my primary focus. We are advanced but not there yet. Times are tough but I'm not a magician. However, if we get past this current trauma, the future for the club is bright.

"We are advanced with the council, perhaps a little slower than both the club and council would wish, but with a fair wind and continued support from the council, we could be on site [at Fossetts Farm] in the close season, now that the new training ground works are completed."

Supporters' groups have begun talks about the possibility of setting up a phoenix club should the petition hearing go against Southend.

Southend West MP Anna Firth has said she is hopeful the club will survive, but meanwhile, the St John Ambulance Brigade will not staff any more games at Roots Hall because of unpaid fees.