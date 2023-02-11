Last updated on .From the section European Football

Defender Presnel Kimpembe spoke to PSG's away fans at Monaco

Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1.

PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days.

Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first goal, adding two more himself in a dominant win.

PSG host Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.

Top-scorer Mbappe is already out of the first leg at Parc des Princes with a thigh injury and PSG coach Christophe Galtier will hope Messi recovers in time from the hamstring problem that ruled him out of the trip to Monaco.

A youthful PSG side trailed 2-0 after 18 minutes and although 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back, Ben Yedder scored his 19th goal of the season to secure victory in first-half added time.

France defender Kimpembe was replaced as vice-captain external-link by Mbappe last month.

Reigning champions PSG remain top of the table, seven points ahead of Monaco, who moved up to second with the victory.

PSG have now lost three of their seven league matches in 2023, with this latest defeat coming after they were knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille on Wednesday.

Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 14 Ligue 1 goals this season, moving level with Reims' Folarin Balogun