Match ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Paris St-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe apologised to the team's away fans through a megaphone following their 3-1 defeat at Monaco in Ligue 1.
PSG, who were without Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti, have lost twice in four days.
Wissam Ben Yedder set up Aleksandr Golovin for Monaco's first goal, adding two more himself in a dominant win.
PSG host Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
Top-scorer Mbappe is already out of the first leg at Parc des Princes with a thigh injury and PSG coach Christophe Galtier will hope Messi recovers in time from the hamstring problem that ruled him out of the trip to Monaco.
A youthful PSG side trailed 2-0 after 18 minutes and although 16-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery pulled one back, Ben Yedder scored his 19th goal of the season to secure victory in first-half added time.
France defender Kimpembe was replaced as vice-captain by Mbappe last month.
Reigning champions PSG remain top of the table, seven points ahead of Monaco, who moved up to second with the victory.
PSG have now lost three of their seven league matches in 2023, with this latest defeat coming after they were knocked out of the French Cup by Marseille on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Monaco
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 16Nübel
- 26Aguilar
- 6Disasi
- 3Maripán
- 12Caio Henrique
- 19Fofana
- 4CamaraSubstituted forMatazoat 90+3'minutes
- 27Diatta
- 17GolovinSubstituted forJakobsat 80'minutes
- 44Ben SeghirSubstituted forMinaminoat 72'minutes
- 10Ben YedderSubstituted forEmboloat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Boadu
- 14Jakobs
- 15Matazo
- 18Minamino
- 30Didillon
- 31Volland
- 34Matsima
- 36Embolo
- 77Gelson Martins
PSG
Formation 3-5-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15DaniloSubstituted forGharbiat 59'minutes
- 5Marquinhos
- 31BitshiabuSubstituted forRamosat 45'minutes
- 29PembéléSubstituted forHakimiat 66'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forKimpembeat 80'minutes
- 28Soler
- 14Bernat
- 44EkitikeSubstituted forHousniat 80'minutes
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 2Hakimi
- 3Kimpembe
- 4Ramos
- 16Rico
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 35Gharbi
- 37Housni
- 90Letellier
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Monaco 3, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Post update
Offside, Monaco. Caio Henrique tries a through ball, but Breel Embolo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Eliot Matazo replaces Mohamed Camara.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Breel Embolo (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ilyes Housni (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Caio Henrique (Monaco).
Post update
Attempt saved. Takumi Minamino (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Krépin Diatta (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Monaco).
Post update
Attempt saved. Breel Embolo (Monaco) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismail Jakobs with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ismail Jakobs (Monaco) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Breel Embolo following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ilyes Housni replaces Hugo Ekitike.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Ismail Jakobs replaces Aleksandr Golovin.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Vitinha.
Post update
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
