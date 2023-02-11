Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.
Bayern Munich "need to improve" for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris St-Germain despite a third straight win, says Julian Nagelsmann.
Bayern earned a 3-0 home win against Bochum to stay top of the Bundesliga.
Surprise challengers Union Berlin are a point behind the 10-time defending champions after fighting back to beat RB Leipzig 2-1 later on Saturday.
English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored as Borussia Dortmund, who play Chelsea this week, beat Werder Bremen.
Despite the win against Bochum, Bayern boss Nagelsmann said his side must raise their level when they face PSG at Parc des Princes.
"We played well in the first six minutes, after that we weren't in the game," he said.
"The substitutions brought fresh momentum but we have to improve by Tuesday."
Bayern's advantage has been cut since the Bundesliga restarted after the World Cup and winter break.
Nagelsmann's side opened the year with three consecutive draws before returning to winning ways by beating Mainz in the German Cup and a 4-2 league win at Wolfsburg last week.
Bayern lacked fluidity in the early stages against relegation battlers Bochum, but took the lead when Thomas Muller - making his 427th league appearance for the club, a record for an outfield player - pounced on an under-hit back pass from Bochum defender Saidy Janko to score.
Substitute Kingsley Coman doubled Bayern's lead in the second half, with former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry winning and converting a penalty to secure victory.
Dortmund, who have won all five of their Bundesliga games in 2023, are in third place, three points behind Bayern.
England Under-19 winger Gittens, 18, broke the deadlock just seconds after being introduced as a second-half substitute, with Julian Brandt adding another to seal a 2-0 win.
