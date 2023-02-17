Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison is fit to play despite having to manage an ongoing knee problem

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United will be without Casemiro, who is suspended, but Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are available after their bans.

Scott McTominay is nearing a return but this weekend may prove too soon.

Leicester's Youri Tielemans could be involved after recovering from a calf problem.

Fellow midfielder Boubakary Soumare is also available for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury at the beginning of last month.

James Maddison is "fine", according to manager Brendan Rodgers, despite having to restrict his training because of an ongoing knee issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I keep on ruling Manchester United out of the title race - and I still think the title is Manchester City's by the way - but United keep finding a way of winning games, even when they are not at their best, which is a good habit to have.

We will have to see how Erik ten Hag's squad copes with the volume of matches they face while they are in the Europa League, and Thursday's game against Barcelona is obviously a big distraction for them.

Leicester got a great win over Tottenham last time out, and it's clear what an enormous difference it makes for them to have James Maddison fit again.

At the moment United have the confidence and belief to carry them through tight games, which is what I think will happen here.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have avoided defeat in successive Premier League away games against Manchester United for the first time since 1977.

Manchester United have only lost four of the 33 Premier League meetings (D9, L20).

Two of those four Leicester victories were under Brendan Rodgers: 2-1 at Old Trafford in May 2021 and 4-2 at King Power Stadium in October 2021.

Manchester United

Manchester United have earned an unrivalled 20 points since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup.

They have lost just three of their last 21 Premier League fixtures (W14, D4).

United are on an 11-match unbeaten league run at home, winning 10 and drawing the other.

Erik ten Hag's side have kept nine Premier League clean sheets this campaign, which is more than in the whole of last season.

Marcus Rashford can become the first United player to score in seven consecutive Premier League home games since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Leicester City

Leicester are aiming for three Premier League wins in a row for the first time in more than two years.

Their two most recent victories have come despite conceding first both times.

Only Brighton have scored more away goals than Leicester's tally of 21 in this season's Premier League. The Foxes have failed to score in just one of their away league matches this season.

Only Manchester City have scored more Premier League first-half goals than Leicester's 23 this season.

James Maddison has been involved in 21 goals in his last 19 Premier League starts, scoring 13 and assisting eight - but he has never scored against Manchester United.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in five goals in his last two Premier League appearances, with two goals and three assists.

