Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Oh, Celtic, Lambert, Motherwell, Devlin, Hibs
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers are being linked with a summer move for FCSB midfielder Darius Olaru, 24, according to reports in the Romania international's homeland. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on 28-year-old Celtic and Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (Football Insider)
Oh Hyeon-gyu is ready to lead the line for Celtic against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final on 26 February if Kyogo is unfit to play following a shoulder injury. (Record)
Paul Lambert will not be returning to Motherwell as their new manager. (Sun)
Hibernian are to give former Aberdeen and Scotland defender Mikey Devlin, 29, a contract for the rest of the season. (Record)
Defender Michael Smith, 34, is unsure over his future at Hearts, with no talks having taken place about extending his stay beyond the end of the season. (Record)
Northern Ireland international Smith is eager to stay at Tynecastle after almost six years with Hearts.(Herald - subscription required)
And Smith has "a burning desire" to win the Scottish Cup after losing in the final three times. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Scotland forward Kris Commons believes VAR is not working in England or Scotland and believes referees are to blame. (Record)