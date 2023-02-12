Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Erin Cuthbert (left) with Chelsea fans at Kingsmeadow - the former home of AFC Wimbledon and Kingstonian

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert says the club have outgrown their Kingsmeadow home and hope to play every game at Stamford Bridge within "a couple of years".

The Women's Super League champions have played at Kingsmeadow, which holds around 4,850 fans, since 2017.

This season a club record 38,300 fans turned out at Stamford Bridge to watch them beat Tottenham 3-0 in November.

Some 10,000 fans also saw the Champions League win over Paris St-Germain.

"We are only a couple of years away from being able to play at Stamford Bridge every game," Cuthbert told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We want to play 15 games there next year, then 20 - we have to keep pushing the standards. Growth never comes from comfort zones.

"We have outgrown Kingsmeadow. England won the Euros, it's grown the profile of the game and everything has changed."

Chelsea are second with a game in hand over leaders Manchester United, and are unbeaten at Kingsmeadow in the WSL since Brighton picked up a win in February 2021.

"As a player, you want the atmosphere, you want to be playing in the big stadiums," Cuthbert said.

"But when we play at Kingsmeadow it creates a hostile atmosphere, we really enjoy it.

"The pitch at Kingsmeadow is of the same standard, I don't feel any difference on the grass. The only difference is the number of fans.

"Football is a business, you want to become sustainable. We have to have the infrastructure in place before we can make such a move."