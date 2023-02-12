Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Emily Allen (left) celebrates scoring the only goal in last season's Adran Trophy final

Holders Cardiff Met will face Cardiff City Women in the final of the Genero Adran Trophy on Sunday, 12 March.

The game will be a repeat of last season's final, which Cardiff Met won 1-0.

The Archers continued their defence of the trophy with a 3-1 semi-final win over Aberystwyth Town on Sunday.

Cardiff City Women, who are unbeaten this season and top the Adran Premier table, beat The New Saints 3-1 in the other semi-final.

Caitlin Chapman put the Saints ahead, but the Bluebirds turned the contest around in the final quarter, with Manon Pearce equalising with her first goal for the club.

Siobhan Walsh then headed Cardiff City Women in front before Phoebie Poole sealed the win.

Ellie Preece opened the scoring for Cardiff Met against Aberystwyth, with Tija Richardson's header making it 2-0 at the break.

Emily Allen drove home to make it 3-0 early in the second half before Amy Jenkins' consolation.